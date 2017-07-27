Goldcorp -6% despite Q2 earnings beat

Goldcorp (GG -6.4% ) is sharply lower despite beating Q2 earnings expectations, as production at some mines fell short of analyst forecasts.

GG reports Q2 gold production totaled 635K oz. at $800/oz., compared with 613K oz. at a cost of $1,067/oz. in the year-ago quarter.

GG reaffirms its guidance for 2017 gold production of 2.5M oz. while reducing its forecast for all-in sustaining costs to $825/oz. from $850/oz., which it says reflects progress on its initiative to realize $250M in sustainable annual efficiencies by mid-2018.

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed expects that H1 operating performance should allow GG to meet its annual forecast, but continues to have some concern for the balance sheet that added ~$75M of net debt Q/Q, implying a net debt/EBITDA of ~1.6x.

Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina maintains his Hold rating on the shares despite better than expected Q2, citing GG’s project development risk and premium valuation.

Also, CFO Russell Ball is leaving the company, to be succeeded by senior VP of corporate development and strategy Jason Attew as "part of a planned succession."