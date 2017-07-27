Gold Fields warns of lower H1 EPS, sets aside $30M for lung disease claims

Gold Fields (GFI -1.4% ) is lower after warning that it expects adjusted H1 earnings to fall by as much as 57% from the $0.14/share reported in last year's first half, citing stronger exchange rates on converting local currency costs to dollar, an increase in amortization and a provision to potentially settle silicosis and tuberculosis claims.

GFI says the higher amortization relates mostly to its Tarkwa mine as a result of lower reserve ounces and an increase in ore mined and stockpiled.

GFI says it has made a $30.2M provision for a possible settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work stemming from a class action suit covering thousands of miners who contracted silicosis.