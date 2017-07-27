ARCA bio slumps in mid-session trade, shares down 12%

Thinly traded nano cap ARCA biopharma (ABIO -11.6% ) was treating water today until recent trading dropped shares as low as $1.90. Volume is below average so far.

No particular news accounts for the move. A key catalyst approaches, though. Next month, the company will announce the results from an interim analysis by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMD) of its Phase 2b clinical trial, GENETIC-AF, assessing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF), a Fast Track designation.

