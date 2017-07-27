Charter up 5.4%, sets new high after profit beat

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 5.4% in a strong move to set its all-time high today, following

Q2 earnings where double-digit gains in Internet revenues and increases in commercial sales carried a flat video business.

Profits declined to $139M due to the absence of a pension curtailment gain from last year and increased depreciation and amortization. EBITDA rose 8.6% to $3.85B, beating an expected $3.77B.

Total customer relationships rose by 211,000 after excluding disconnects linked to Legacy Bright House's seasonal customer plan from 2016. Total residential/SMB primary service units rose by 243,000.

Revenue by segment (pro forma for TWC/Bright House acquisitions): Video, $4.12B (flat); Internet, $3.51B (up 12.1%); Voice, $650M (down 10.9%); Small and medium business, $924M (up 9.7%); Enterprise, $548M (up 9.3%); Advertising sales, $381M (down 5.8%); Other, $217M (down 6.8%).

