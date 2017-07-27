Cytokinetics launches mid-stage study of CK-2127107 in ALS

Cytokinetics (CYTK -1.4% ) commences a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing its next-gen fast muscle troponin activator, CK-2127107, in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The study will measure the change from baseline in a measure of lung function called percent predicted slow vital capacity (SVC) and other measures of skeletal muscle function after 12 weeks of treatment.

SVC is used to assess the strength of the ALS patient's respiratory muscles to determine whether breathing assistance is needed.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated study completion date is July 2018.