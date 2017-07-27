Facebook +2.9% after strong Q2; analysts raise targets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 2.9% now after tagging its all-time high, following an earnings report where it posted deep double-digit gains in profits and revenues and crested 2B monthly active users.

Despite warnings from management about core ad load, Canaccord Genuity says it still sees "other avenues for growth that keep us optimistic," namely: ad pricing responding nicely to slower inventory growth; a mix shift to video ads; video driving engagement and revenue; Instagram; and the prospect of "robust" monetization of messaging.

The firm reiterated its Buy rating and boosted price target to $190 from $175.

Credit Suisse boosted its price target to $190 from $180, pointing to the acceleration in ad price growth as its most important takeaway. The quarter serves as a "stronger signal for upside potential" in the second half, and "should drive greater urgency among investors to add to FB positions."

Pivotal's Brian Wieser notes that despite a revenue slowdown (as forecast), growth was still significant considering "how big it already is." He has a Hold rating and $140 price target.

And Jefferies' Brian Fitzgerald has raised to a heavy price target: $215, implying 26% upside. The firm's focused on Facebook's video expansion to drive user engagement across all platforms, and expects ongoing upside in usage and in average revenue per user.