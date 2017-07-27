Barrick Gold says door still open to possible Kalgoorlie mine sale

Barrick Gold (ABX +2.3% ) President Kelvin Dushinsky says the company may still sell its 50% stake in Australia's Kalgoorlie Super Pit mine but is not actively soliciting bids; "at the right price we would have been sellers, but we're also more than happy to continue to own the asset," he says.

Newmont Mining (NEM -1.1% ), ABX's partner and Kalgoorlie operator, has said it was interested in buying the remaining stake.

Dushinsky says negotiations with NEM are ongoing to renew a contract to process ore from ABX’s Turquoise Ridge operations in Nevada at NEM's nearby Twin Creeks facility.

Dushinsky also says he is "very positive" about talks getting underway with Tanzania to resolve an export ban.

Earlier: Barrick Gold +3% after strong Q2; production outlook maintained