Land and Buildings calls off special meeting request for Taubman

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last night announced a transition to one-year terms for board members beginning with the 2018 class, with the board to be fully declassified by the 2020 meeting.

Activist Land and Buildings isn't terribly impressed, noting Taubman made these moves only in response to its request for a special meeting. They also note a full de-staggering of the board is still three years away.

Nevertheless, it is at least some progress, and Land and Buildings is pulling its special meeting solicitation.