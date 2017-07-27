TransCanada launches open season for Keystone pipeline

TransCanada (TRP -1.7% ) indicates it is moving forward with the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, as it launches a binding open season for additional commitments for the transportation of crude oil on the system.

TRP is reaching out to potential Keystone network customers to gauge their interest through Sept. 28.

The Keystone XL pipeline would move Canadian oil sands from Alberta through Nebraska and into its Cushing, Okla. hub; from there, the southern leg of the Keystone system from Oklahoma to Nederland, Tex., already is completed.