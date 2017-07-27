BBC: Corporate manslaughter considered in Grenfell tower fire

Arconic (ARNC -1.2% ) turns lower following a BBC report suggesting that manslaughter charges might be possible following the Grenfell tower fire in June which killed 80 people.

Police investigating the fire say they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect that corporate manslaughter offenses may have been committed, according to the report.

ARNC CEO David Hess recently said the company had no control over the use of its aluminum panels on the exterior of the tower, and the panels are certified for use as a construction material in the U.K. and other countries.