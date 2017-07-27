Ballast Point to roll into Chicago

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announces that it plans to open a Ballast Point craft brewery in Chicago early next year.

The location will be the first in the Midwest for the California-based craft brewery acquired by Constellation in 2015.

"We’re thrilled to bring the San Diego spirit of Ballast Point to such a great beer-drinking city like Chicago," says Ballast point president Marty Birkel.

The $1B acquisition of Ballast Point has been one of the more notable in the craft beer industry.

