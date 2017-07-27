Marathon Petroleum misses Q2 number as refining margin falls

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +0.1% ) trades after Q2 earnings fall short of estimates, as higher crude acquisition costs weighed on refining and marketing margins.

MPC, the first major U.S. refiner to report quarterly results, says Q2 refining and marketing gross margin fell 11% Y/Y to $11.32/bbl from $12.73 a year ago.

Q2 income from MPC's refining and marketing segment, which accounted for more than half of total income, fell 45% Y/Y to $562M.

MPC says it processed a record 1.9M bbl/day of crude oil at its seven U.S. refineries during Q2, and CEO Gary Heminger says the flows should continue to support strong refinery runs through the rest of the year.

The CEO also says a decision on whether to separate its Speedway segment will be made by late summer; the unit's operating profit rose 24% to $239M in Q2 with higher profit margins than a year earlier for fuel and merchandise sold.

Cowen analysts raise their MPC stock price target to $60 from $55 as the company prepares dropdown or stock buyback action for Q3, with valuation catalyst potential at the end of the quarter.