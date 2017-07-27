Valero posts Q2 beat but refining operating profit sinks 26%

Valero Energy (VLO -0.6% ) is lower despite beating Q2 earnings estimates, as its refining operating profit fell 26% Y/Y to $959M from $1.3B a year ago.

Q2 operating income was in line with year-ago operating income of $902M, but total expenses rose 16.5% Y/Y to $21.38B.

VLO says its refineries operated at 96% throughput capacity utilization during Q2, up from 94% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 income from the ethanol segment fell by more than half to $31M from $69M a year earlier, and biofuel blending costs rose to $255M from $173M, which VLO blames on higher RIN expenses.

VLO VP Gary Simmons said in today's earnings conference call that a U.S. ban on crude oil imports from Venezuela currently under consideration by Pres. Trump would send those oil cargoes to markets other than the Gulf Coast.