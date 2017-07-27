Comcast's Roberts dampens big M&A speculation on call

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) -- up as much as 2.3% following a Q2 beat -- has slipped along with the broader market this afternoon, now down 0.1% .

On the company's conference call, CEO Brian Roberts took time to address questions about M&A (particularly yesterday's Citigroup case that the Comcast should buy Verizon (VZ +7.4% ) to stretch its Internet service) and try to squash some speculation.

"I thought we were really clear last quarter," Roberts said. "So, I guess, the chance to be even more clear. While, yes, we always look at the world around us and we do our jobs, frankly, and looking at opportunities -- we love our business. Look at this quarter, 10% cash flow growth, 10% revenue growth, every one of the businesses performing well. So I don't see anybody quite doing that, frankly, in our space, quarter after quarter, by the way, not just one movie.

"And so just to specifically talk about wireless, which I think was embedded in your question, no disrespect to wireless, it's a tough business," he continued. "And our strategy of MVNO, we really like what we're doing – and just it's very, very early with Xfinity Mobile. And our early employee results and our first set of customers really improves a lot of the things we hoped it would improve."