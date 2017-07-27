U.S. Steel reverses yesterday's hefty gain as analysts turn cautious

U.S. Steel (X -5.2% ) is giving back much of yesterday's 7% surge that followed its strong Q2 earnings beat, as analysts weigh in with caution a day later.

Longbow Research downgrades X and AK Steel (AKS -4.2% ) to Neutral from Buy, citing uncertain pricing, Pres. Trump's comments about a delay in implementing tariffs, and in U.S. Steel's case the stock's recent run.

Longbow now sees only a 50% likelihood of a positive outcome from Trump’s investigation, down from a 70% chance just a month ago.

Meanwhile, analysts at BMO suggest X may have run up too much, mindful of the company's "disaster quarter" just three months ago and noting the company's history of quarterly earnings volatility.