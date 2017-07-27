Cameco settles U.S. tax dispute for a pittance but Canada fight looms

Cameco (CCJ +2% ) is higher despite reporting a wider than expected Q2 loss, as the company says it settled a U.S. tax dispute for much less than initially proposed, which investors hope will bode well for CCJ's multi-billion-dollar battle with the Canada Revenue Agency.

CCJ will pay the IRS just $122K for its 2009-12 taxation years, compared with the $122M the IRS had claimed the company underpaid.

The company says its dispute with the CRA could result in a C$2.4B (US$1.92B) tax expense for past years.

For Q2, CCJ says its uranium sales rose 33% Y/Y to 6.1M lbs., while its average realized uranium price fell 14.9% to $36.51/lb.