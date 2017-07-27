Canadian oil sands producers show progress in cutting costs

Suncor Energy (SU +0.8% ), Cenovus Energy (CVE +8.8% ) and MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF +9.2% ) are all higher after showing progress in cutting costs at their Alberta operations, providing a boost to Q2 results amid crude oil's weakness during the period.

SU slashed its Q2 oil sands cash operating cost by 41% to C$27.80/bbl, helped by increased production, CVE said it can now cover all of the costs of operating its existing oil sands operations even with WTI crude in the mid-$30s, and MEG cut its net operating cost by 12% Q/Q to C$7.42/bbl and lowered its forecast for non-energy operating costs for the year.

SU shares are lagging the others after missing Q2 earnings estimates due to an outage at its Syncrude facility, and the company's dispute with partner Total on the cost of the Fort Hills oil sands mine.