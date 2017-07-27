Align Tech posts 32% jump in sales and 38% rise in earnings; shares up 4% after hours

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) booked $356.5M in revenues in Q2 up 32.3%, with net income coming in at $69.2M (+37.9%). EPS was $0.85 (+37.1%).

Shares are up 3% after hours on light volume.

Invisalign case shipments in North America up almost 28%, shipments in teenage segment up almost 38%.

New Invisalign treatment planning facility opened in China.

Q3 guidance: Net revenues: $355M - 360M (up 28% from midpoint); EPS: $0.78 - 0.81; Invisalign case shipments: 231K - 234K.