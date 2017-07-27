Pebblebrook Hotel posts Q2 beat, remains cautious

Q2 adjusted FFO of $52.1M or $0.75 per share vs. $58.9M and $0.81 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA down 14.9% Y/Y to $67.2M.
Same-property RevPAR down 2.4% Y/Y to $218.19. Same-property EBITDA down 4% to $71.6M; margin of 35.8% vs. 37.2%.
CEO Jon Bortz: "Business travel demand remained soft in the quarter as companies continue to exercise restraint ... we will remain cautious in our outlook for the remainder of 2017."
Full-year adjusted FFO per share is nevertheless raised to $2.45-$2.53 vs. $2.35-$2.48 previously.
