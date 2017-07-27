Amazon revenue soars, profit guidance arrives light

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) trades slightly lower after reporting 27% sales growth in North America for Q2 and 17% sales growth internationally.

AWS sales rose 42% Y/Y to $4.1B.

Operating income fell from last year to $628M vs. $1.09B expected.

Operating cash flow was up 37% Y/Y to $17.9B.

Looking ahead, Amazon expects Q3 revenue of $39.25B to $41.75B vs. $39.9B consensus. Q3 operating income of -$400M to $376M is seen vs. $950M consensus.

Previously: Amazon EPS of $0.40 (July 27)