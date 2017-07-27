Electronic Arts -3.9% despite revenue growth in its Q1

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 3.9% lower after hours following its fiscal Q1 earnings, where it posted double-digit gains in revenue and profit in a seasonally weak quarter.

Total net revenue of $1.449B (up 14%) broke down as follows: Digital net revenue, $879M (up 27.6%); Packaged goods and other, $570M (down 2.1%). Change in deferred net revenue came to -$674M vs. last year's -$589M.

Digital net sales of $3.147B in the trailing-12-month period was 63% of total net sales (up 23% Y/Y).

Net cash from operations was a Q1-record $176M; for the trailing 12 months, it was a record $1.872B.

Revenue breakout: Product, $828M (up 21%); service and other, $621M (up 5.8%).

For fiscal 2018, it's expecting net revenue of $5.075B (vs. consensus for $5.19B) on net sales of $5.1B, EPS of $3.57 (light of an expected $4.23) and operating cash flow of about $1.575B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

