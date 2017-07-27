First Solar routs Q2 earnings estimates, raises full-year guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) posts a big Q2 earnings beat on a 39% Y/Y growth in revenues, and it also guides FY 2017 earnings far above Wall Street consensus; shares are halted.

Q2 net sales fell 39% Y/Y to $623M, primarily due to lower systems sales, but still exceeded analyst expectations.

For FY 2017, FSLR sees EPS of $2.00-$2.50 vs. $0.59 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $3B-$3.1B vs. $2.9B consensus and above its previous guidance of $2.85B-$2.95B.

FSLR also raises full-year guidance for gross margin to 17%-18% from its prior outlook of 12.5%-14.5%, shipments to 2.6-2.7 GW from 2.4-2.6 GW, and operating cash flow to $850M-$950M from $350M-$450M.