Starbucks rides out choppy retail backdrop

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is treading water after turning in a FQ3 largely on target with analyst expectations.

Global comparable store sales rose 4.0% during the quarter vs. +4.8% expected by analysts.

Comp growth by region: Americas and U.S. +5% vs. +5.2% consensus; EMEA +2.0% vs. +1.5% consensus; China/Asia Pacific +1.0% vs. +4.3% consensus.

U.S. breakdown: Average ticket +4%. Transactions +1%. Mobile Order & Pay accounted for 9% of sales.

Starbucks concedes it's not immune to the pressures hanging over the retail sector. "The combination of trends in the quarter and ongoing macro pressures impacting the retail and restaurant sectors has us a bit more cautious going into Q4," notes CFO Scott Maw.

The company's consolidated operating margin fell 110 bps to 18.4%.

Starbucks plans to close all 378 Teavana stores over the next year.

Guidance updates will be unfurled during the firm's conference call.

