Intel Q2 top line up 9%; earnings up 111%; cash flow up 3%; guidance raised; shares ahead 3% after hours

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 14,763 (+9.1%); Client Computing: 8,213 (+3.0%); Data Center: 4,372 (+3.3%); IOT: 720 (flat); Non-Volatile Memory Solutions: 874 (+0.9%); Programmable Solutions: 440 (+3.5%).

Net Income: 2,808 (+111.1%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 3,506 (+22.6%); EPS: 0.58 (+114.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.72 (+22.0%); CF Ops: 1,675 (+3.1%).

Key drivers in Client Computing: Notebook platform volumes up 14%, average selling prices up 6%. Desktop platform volumes and average selling prices down 1%.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $61.3B from $60.0B; EPS: 2.66 from $2.56; Non-GAAP EPS: $3.00 from $2.85.

Q3 Guidance: Revenues: $15.7B; EPS: $0.72; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.80.