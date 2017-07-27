Western Digital builds on SanDisk acquisition with Q4 beat

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) added heavy revenue from its SanDisk acquisition and beat on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q4 earnings.

Shares are up 1% after hours.

The company showed gains aside from the acquisition. "We operated near the top of our revenue growth model with 7 percent year-over-year top-line growth on a pro-forma basis, and we delivered very healthy margins," says CEO Steve Milligan.

Net income (non-GAAP, excluding acquisition costs) rose to $881M from a year-ago $269M.

Cash from operations was $1B, bringing total cash, equivalents and marketable securities to $6.5B.

Conference call and guidance for Q1 to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release