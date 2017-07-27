Mattel revenue light, Cars 3 toys a bright spot

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) turns lower in AH trading after reporting a loss for FQ2 wider than anticipated.

The company's gross margin rate as a percentage of sales fell 430 bps as the mix of products sold and higher royalty expenses factored in.

Revenue for the FIsher-Price Brands and American Girls Brands segment fell back during the quarter, while the Mattel Girls and Boys Brands segment reported a 10% gain off strong sales for the entertainment business (Cars 3 in particular).

Previously: Mattel misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (July 27)