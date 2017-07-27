Hartford Financial up 1.5% following earnings beat

Q2 core earnings of $389M or $1.04 per share vs. $122M and $0.31 a year ago.

Book value per share (excl. AOCI) of $45.50 vs. $44.74 a year ago. ROE - core earnings, excl. Talcott Resolution of 11.3% up 240 basis points.

Net investment income of $715M down 3% Y/Y; investment yield of 4.1%. P&C NII of $302M up 3%; investment yield of 3.8%.

Commercial lines combined ratio of 94.6% improves 40 basis points Y/Y; underlying combined ratio of 90.9% worsened 110 basis points. Personal lines combined ratio of 101.4 improves from 112.6; underlying combined ratio of 92.6% improves by 160 basis points.

