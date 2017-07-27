S&P, Nasdaq tumble following tech reversal

Stocks closed lower following an afternoon selloff that knocked tech stocks off their recent lofty levels and dragged down the S&P and Nasdaq, although the Dow still advanced to a new record high.

The top-weighted tech sector (-0.8%) started off strong as Facebook surged to a new record high, but the group fell sharply in the early afternoon for no apparent reason.

“You might have a little bit of profit-taking, and maybe people trying to game tonight's earnings” says Mohit Bajaj, director of ETF trading solutions at WallachBeth Capital, referring to Amazon's after-the-bell report; he adds that tech stocks are vulnerable to pullbacks after enjoying a strong run-up this year.

Outside of tech, health care was the worst performing sector, falling 0.7% amid broad weakness, while financials (-0.5%) and industrials (-0.5%), dragged down by transport names, also lagged.

On the upside, the telecom services group rallied 5.2%, with Verizon leading the charge, to increase its two-day gain to 8.3%.

U.S. crude oil rose 2.4% to $49.05/bbl, helped by falling U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.31%.