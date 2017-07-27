NuVasive president and finance chief out in restructuring move; shares down 13% after hours

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) slumps 13% after hours on robust volume in response to is announcement that it has reshuffled executive management aimed at driving growth and profitability.

President and COO Jason Hannon and CFO Quentin Blackford are out (although the company says Mr. Blackford's resignation is unrelated to the organizational changes).

Matt Link, President, U.S. Commercial promoted to EVP, Strategy, Technology and Corporate Development.

Skip Kiil, EVP, International promoted to President, Global Commercial.

Steve Rozow, VP, Global Operations promoted to EVP, Global Process Transformation.