Cypress Semi +2.6% after revenues shoot to record

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is up 2.6% after hours and again nearing today's two-year high after posting Q2 earnings where it beat expectations solidly on top and bottom lines.

Revenue grew 11.6% from Q1 and 30% Y/Y to a record $593.78M. “Cypress set another revenue record in the second quarter, supported by record revenue in each of our three key growth vectors: automotive, IoT wireless connectivity and USB-C,” says CEO Hassane El-Khoury.

Net income rose 63% from Q1, meanwhile, to $74.7M. Non-GAAP margins increased to 40.9% from 39.3%.

Revenue by business unit: MCD, $360.5M; MPD, $233.2M.

Revenue mix by geography: Japan, 21%; Europe, 12%; Americas, 12%; China and rest of world, 55%. By channel: Distribution, 74%; Direct, 26%.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $585M-$615M (above consensus for $576M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.21-$0.25 (vs. consensus for $0.21), with a margin of 41-42%.

