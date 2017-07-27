Vale to look to copper, away from nickel, after Q2 miss

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it will look to new copper mining options and stop expanding nickel production capacity, after Q2 net income plunged 99% Y/Y to $16M from $1.1B, far below the $421M analyst consensus.

Vale also narrowed its FY 2017 iron ore production forecast to 360M-365M metric tons, after stating last week that output would finish the year near the bottom of its forecast of 360M-380M tons.

CFO Luciano Siani Pires said in today's earnings conference call that production costs for iron ore in local terms should fall back to ~46 reais/ton ($14.60), and pledged to keep cutting capital spending, which fell 31% in Q2 to $894M, Vale's lowest level since 2006, helping to lift free cash flow to $2.15B from $761M in the year-ago period.