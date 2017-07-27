Baidu +7.2% as Q2 posts double-digit gains

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is up 7.2% in after-hours trading after its Q2 results beat across the board, with "strong progress" by Mobile Baidu and the company's Feed product.

Operating profit rose 47% to 4.21B yuan ($621M). Net income rose 83% to 4.415B yuan ($651M).

EBITDA of just over 6B yuan (about $886M) was up 41.4% and easily cleared expectations for $631.3M.

Revenue breakout: Online marketing services, 17.88B yuan (up 5.6%); Other services, 2.99B yuan (up 126%).

Cash, equivalents and short-term investments were 92.15B yuan (about $13.59B); net operating cash was an inflow of 663B yuan ($977M) and capex was 1.125B yuan (about $166M).

For Q3, it sees revenues of 23.13B-23.75B yuan ($3.41B-$3.5B) -- gains of 26.7%-30.1% (or, excluding mobile games, 29.1%-32.6%).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

