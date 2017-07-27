Six Flags downgraded at Macquarie as theme park competition heats up

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) stumbled nearly 4% in today's trade after Macquarie downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $40 price target, slashed from $64, citing rising competition.

Macquarie warns that three new attractions due to be launched in 2019 - the American Dream project in New Jersey, Legoland in New York, and Grand Texas Theme Park - could threaten ~35% of total visits to Six Flags' parks.

The firm also fears that international joint ventures SIX is targeting face hurdles, including low oil prices and Fed rate hikes that often cause investment and consumer spending in emerging markets to decline.

Macquarie also downgraded SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) to Neutral from Outperform with a $15 price target, saying a lower lease payment for its San Diego park suggests that revenue from the park declined by ~$8M from January to May, likely due to changes made in the Orca whale show

The firm notes that a similar change will be made at the Orlando park next year, potentially lowering its revenue by $8M-$10M.