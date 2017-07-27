Starbucks swings lower after guidance update

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) discloses during its earnings conference call that it expects Q4 EPS of $0.55 to $0.56 vs. $0.58 and annual EPS to fall in a range of $2.05 to $2.06 vs. $2.10 consensus.

Comparable sales growth of 3% to 4% is anticipated for the full fiscal year, down from a prior forecast for a mid single-digit rise.

Looking further ahead, Starbucks management is very optmistic that it's "ahead of the curve" as the retail transformation plays out and see mobile initiatives and China as huge opportunities.

Source: Starbucks conference call webcast

