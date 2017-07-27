Flowserve -10% following weak Q2, below consensus full-year guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) -10.6% AH after Q2 earnings come in at only about half of analyst consensus expectations, as revenues fall 14% Y/Y to $877M, citing slower than expected progress of the IPD turnaround, customer delays in product pick-up and a significantly higher than guided tax rate.

FLS issues downside guidance for FY 2017, seeing EPS of $1.30-$1.50 based on an expected 6%-10% decline in Y/Y revenues, vs. $1.78 analyst consensus estimate.

Finally, FLS discloses that it identified accounting errors during Q2 which primarily were limited to two of its non-U.S. sites.