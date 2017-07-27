Cerner +3.8% as bookings rise to all-time high

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) shares are up 3.8% after hours following Q2 earnings, which were largely in line with expectations but showed bookings hitting an all-time high.

Revenues rose nearly 6% and adjusted earnings crept up to $205.5M from a year-ago $199.2M.

Bookings, meanwhile, rose 16% to a record $1.l636B.

Revenue breakout: System sales, $347.8M (up 4.4%); Support, maintenance and services, $917.4M (up 6.6%); reimbursed travel, $26.8M (up 21.1%).

It's guiding to Q3 revenue of $1.265B-$1.325B (vs. consensus for $1.295B) and EPS of $0.61-$0.63 (vs. consensus for $0.63), along with bookings between $1.45B-$1.6B. For the full year, it sees revenue at $5.15B-$5.25B (vs. expected $5.21B) and a more narrowly ranged EPS of $2.46-$2.54 (vs. $2.51 expected).

