Regulator warns CSX to fix "serious issues" causing delays, congestion

The Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroad freight, tells CSX to address “serious issues” that are causing delays, congestion and other problems, and wants to set up weekly calls to discuss performance issues and how they are being resolved.

The board says it has received complaints from CSX customers about deteriorating service - including changing routes, closing yards that sort long trains and idling locomotives and railcars - during Q2, when new CEO Hunter Harrison began making operational changes.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) said during today's earnings conference call that CSX service problems have started to affect coal shipments to the coast bound for export.