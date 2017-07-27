Goldcorp may sell royalties portfolio, CEO says

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) is looking to sell royalties it owns on various mining projects it has sold in recent years, as it is "pretty much done" with non-core asset sales, CEO David Garofalo said in today's earnings conference call.

GG has sold $500M this year in non-core assets from Mexico and Guatemala, and owns royalties on a number of them, including the Camino Rojo gold project in Mexico, which it sold in June, and the Cerro Blanco gold-silver project in Guatemala, which it sold in January.

The company is deciding whether to sell the royalties as a package or separately, depending on the highest price, Garofalo says, adding that a sale could fetch ~$50M.