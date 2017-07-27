Bloomberg: With exclusivity ending, cablecos still talking with Sprint

Sprint (S -4.2% ) is still talking with cable giants Comcast (CMCSA +0.2% ) and Charter (CHTR +5.2% ) about teaming up on mobile service somehow, Bloomberg reports, even as a two-month exclusivity deal on talks runs out today.

That arrangement was seen as putting discussions of a T-Mobile (TMUS -1.2% ) merger on hold.

So Sprint and T-Mobile can resume talking, but the cable companies are still discussing a service-resale deal that would make them essentially MVNOs, and would come with an equity investment in Sprint from the two.

The cable companies have an MVNO arrangement with Verizon (VZ +7.7% ), but Sprint's deal would come with more favorable terms than that, according to the report.

And such a deal wouldn't preclude Sprint pursuing a T-Mobile merger.