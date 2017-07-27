Oil demand could peak in as little as 10 years, Shell CEO says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) CEO Ben van Beurden says world oil consumption could peak as soon as the late 2020s or early 2030s as electric vehicles become more popular.

Technology and government policy would have to develop quickly to expedite the transition to cleaner power, but the view that oil consumption potentially could start falling in as little as 10 years is remarkable compared to other forecasts.

Van Beurden says he supports the transition to cleaner power sources, saying it is necessary to achieve the climate goal of limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Shell is cutting costs and preparing for a world in which crude oil prices remain "lower forever" and petroleum demand eventually declines, the CEO says, but "it doesn't mean it's game over straight away. There will be a continued need for investment in oil projects."