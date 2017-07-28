Senate blocks 'skinny' Obamacare repeal

Unable to pass even a so-called "skinny repeal," it's unclear if Senate Republicans can advance any health bill.

The tally overnight was 49-51, with three GOP lawmakers voting against the bill, which would have repealed a medical device tax, along with individual and employer insurance mandates.

In a floor speech following the defeat, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said "it is time to move on."

