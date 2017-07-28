Death of the border adjustment tax

Sending a cheer through the retail sector, U.S. Republicans leaders have abandoned the idea of a border adjustment tax, as part of an effort to present a united front for a broad tax overhaul.

"While we have debated the pro-growth benefits of border adjustability, we appreciate that there are many unknowns associated with it," Steven Mnuchin, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

