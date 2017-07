The border wall prototypes that were supposed to be built in June in San Diego have been delayed until winter because of complaints about the bidding process.

The news comes as the House voted Thursday evening on a security bill that included $1.6B to build 74 miles of wall - separate from the prototypes that received $20M in funding earlier this year.

Possible beneficiaries: ACM, CX, CXW, EXP, FLIR, FLR, GEO, GVA, KBR, MLM, NUE, STLD, SUM, TPC, TTEK, USCR, USG, VMC, WMS, X