Iron Mountain acquires Mag Datacenters

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) acquires Mag Datacenters LLC for a total consideration of $128M.

Mag Datacenters owns multi-tenant data center space provider Fortrust.

The company says the transaction will deliver more than 9 megawatts of existing data center capacity and provide expansion capability for an additional 7 MW.

"This acquisition, together with Phase I of our Northern Virginia campus, will bring total capacity to more than 30 MW with the ability to expand to more than 70 MW across our data center properties," says Iron Mountain exec Mark Kidd.

