Main Street details exits from two investments

Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) exited debt and equity investments in Compact Power Equipment in July. The company realized a $3.7M gain on the equity investments, representing a realized value of $200K above what had been carried on the books as of March 31. For both debt and equity combined, Main Street realized an IRR of 19% since the original investment made in 2009.

In May, Main Street exited debt and equity investments in Indianapolis Aviation Partners. The company realized an IRR of 17.7% since the original investment made in 2009.

Source: Press Release