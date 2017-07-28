Gilead's Vosevi OK'd in Europe, Harvoni label extended to include adolescents

As expected, the European Commission approves Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Vosevi (sofosbuvir 400 mg/velpatasvir 100 mg/voxilaprevir 100 mg), a once-daily, single-tablet regimen for the treatment of adult patients with genotype 1 - 6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

Vosevi is approved as a 12-week treatment regimen for patients with any genotype of chronic HCV infection, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, who have previously failed therapy with a direct-acting antiviral (DAA)-containing regimen and in DAA-naive patients with compensated cirrhosis with any HCV genotype, with an option to reduce therapy to eight weeks for genotype 3 patients. The recommended duration of treatment is eight weeks for DAA-naive patients without cirrhosis.

Vosevi was approved in the U.S. on July 18.

Also, the EC authorizes the extension of suitable patients for Harvoni (ledipasvir 90 mg/sofosbuvir 400 mg) to include adolescents aged 12 - 18 years with HCV genotype 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Previously: FDA OKs Gilead's pan-genotypic HCV pill Vosevi (July 18)

Previously: EMA to review Gilead's marketing application for HCV med SOF/VEL/VOX (Jan. 20)