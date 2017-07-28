WisdomTree misses estimates, but sees quarterly inflows

Q2 adjusted net income of $7.8M or $0.06 per share vs. $9.6M and $0.07 one year ago. Q1 net income was $6.9M or $0.05 per share.

U.S.-listed ETFs AUM of $43.2B up 3% for the quarter and 13.5% Y/Y. Net inflows of $600M.

European-listed ETFs AUM of $1.46B up 7.8% for the quarter and 52.9% Y/Y. Net inflows for $146.8M.

Adjusted pretax margin of 27.1% vs. 30.6% a year ago; for just U.S., adjusted pretax margin of 34% vs. pretax margin of 36.9% a year ago.

Conference call at 9 ET

WETF flat premarket