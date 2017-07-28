Futures lower on tech selloff

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a lower open as tech stocks reversed from record highs, weighed down by earnings from Amazon. Dow -0.2% ; S&P 500 -0.4% ; Nasdaq -0.9% .

Investors will also be watching the preliminary estimate of second quarter GDP this morning, which will indicate how well the economy bounced back from a lackluster 1.4% revised growth rate in Q1.

Oil is up 0.1% at $49.07/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1265/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.33%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV