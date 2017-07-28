Cesca Therapeutics nabs U.S. patent covering CAR-T manufacturing process; shares ahead 20% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) is up 20% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the USPTO has issued it a new patent (No. 9,695,394) covering its CAR-TXpress platform, what it calls a comprehensive automated cellular manufacturing and control (CMC) solution for the development of CAR-T and CAR-NK therapeutics. Specifically, the '394 patent covers a device and methodology for integrating automated cellular separation and buoyancy-activated cell sorting processes.

CAR-TXpress integrates multicomponent automation steps including T cell isolation, purification, culture expansion and washing and single cassette-based cryopreservation and retrieval. The company says it provides greater cell yields and higher consistency in a fraction of the time making it ideal for industry needs.