Ventas tops estimates, full-year guidance affirmed

Q2 same-store (1,114 assets) cash NOI up 1.5% Y/Y, with triple net lease portfolio NOI up 2%, seniors housing operating portfolio up 0.4%, and the MOB portfolio up 2.2%.

Full-year guidance is affirmed, with normalized FFO per share seen at $4.12-$4.18.

The skilled nursing facility (36 of them) sale is expected to begin in Q3 and be completed this year. Upon completion, the company is expecting to book a gain topping $600M.

